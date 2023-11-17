Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham picks up Golden Boy, Aitana Bonmati is Golden Woman, Lamine Yamal recognised

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been crowned the 2023 Golden Boy, after a stunning year for Borussia Dortmund and Los Blancos.

Run on a public vote by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Bellingham picks up an award which contributed to some bizarre stories this year, with Taylor Swift fans reportedly influencing the vote. Nevertheless, few would argue with Bellingham’s recognition.

Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati continued her domination of individual and team awards, adding the Golden Woman to her Ballon d’Or, FIFA Best Award, Liga F, Champions League and World Cup haul. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was named Golden Man.

Blaugrana youngster Lamine Yamal was also recognised with ‘The Youngest Award’, as the youngest player to reach the Golden Boy podium, with the vote also including Alejandro Balde and Gavi.

Bellingham’s win prevents Barcelona making it three Golden Boy awards in succession, with Gavi and Pedri winning it the previous two years. Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix has also won it in 2019, making it three of the last four winners playing in La Liga, with only Erling Haaland separating them.