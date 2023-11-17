Real Madrid hit with setback as top transfer target begins talks over new deal

While the Kylian Mbappe saga takes on a life of its own, the top target that Real Madrid had identified Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies as their priority transfer for next summer.

With Ferland Mendy suffering from chronic fitness issues, and Fran Garcia not deemed ready, Real Madrid are on the hunt for a solution at the position. Davies is out of contract in 2025, meaning next summer will be the crucial point where Bayern will likely try to have signed to a new deal, or consider selling him in order not to lose Davies for free.

In Spain there has been confidence reporting that they feel they can get Davies on board, and that the Canadian defender would continue to reject talks with Bayern over a new deal. Agent Nedal Huoseh has admitted that sides like Real Madrid are interested in Davies, but they suffered a setback last week when Huoseh denied Davies was thinking about a move to Madrid.

As per BILD, via Diario AS, Real Madrid will not have been pleased to read that Huoseh met with Bayern Sporting Director Christoph Freund to re-open talks over a new deal. The Bavarian giants are determined to extend his deal beyond 2025.

This is not definitive one way or another, and any agent worth their salt will likely listen to offers from both sides, raising the stakes as much as possible before presenting their client with their options. However if there is a message to be read into those talks, it is perhaps that Los Blancos might need to up their offer.

