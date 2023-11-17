Real Madrid hit with another major blow as Vinicius Junior leaves Brazil match with injury

Real Madrid looked as if they were recovering from their injury issues in recent weeks, but the international break has delivered two major setbacks.

In addition to long-term absences Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois, Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently recovering from injury, while Aurelien Tchouameni is likely out for the remainder of 2023. Following a knee sprain suffered in training with France, Eduardo Camavinga is also out until early to mid-January.

Things got worse with the beginning of the South American qualifying campaign, and after just 27 minutes in an eventual 2-1 defeat to Colombia, Vinicius Junior came off injured, visibly in pain and frustrated. Diario AS say there has been no official diagnosis yet.

¡ASÍ SE FUE AL VESTUARIO VINICIUS! Tras los primeros 45 minutos de juego, el delantero de Brasil se retiró del campo de juego rengueando y con hielo en el cuádriceps. La Verdeamarela se impuso en la primera etapa 1-0 ante Colombia por la fecha 5. #EliminatoriasEnTyCSports pic.twitter.com/ez9BpWMnwx — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 17, 2023

After the match, Vinicius explained that he believed it to be the same problem as his injury at the start of the season.

“I think it’s the same injury as last time. I took a hit there and was a little hurt later. Tomorrow we will do tests to see how I go.”

🚨 VINICIUS se pronuncia tras su LESIÓN: "Creo que es la misma que la última vez". "Me dieron un golpe ahí y me resentí un poco más tarde" (vía @FuiClear). pic.twitter.com/JbjrRPJPKH — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 17, 2023

Vinicius did not rule out being present for Brazil’s showdown with Argentina five days down the line, but did admit it would be ‘difficult’.

Earlier in the season, Vinicius suffered a minor thigh tear during a match against Celta Vigo in August, which kept him out for just over a month. If it is the same issue, it could also see him miss the rest of Real Madrid’s 2023, given the Christmas break kicks in on the 20th of December.