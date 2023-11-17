Real Madrid

Real Madrid hit with another major blow as Vinicius Junior leaves Brazil match with injury

Real Madrid looked as if they were recovering from their injury issues in recent weeks, but the international break has delivered two major setbacks.

In addition to long-term absences Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois, Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently recovering from injury, while Aurelien Tchouameni is likely out for the remainder of 2023. Following a knee sprain suffered in training with France, Eduardo Camavinga is also out until early to mid-January.

Things got worse with the beginning of the South American qualifying campaign, and after just 27 minutes in an eventual 2-1 defeat to Colombia, Vinicius Junior came off injured, visibly in pain and frustrated. Diario AS say there has been no official diagnosis yet.

After the match, Vinicius explained that he believed it to be the same problem as his injury at the start of the season.

“I think it’s the same injury as last time. I took a hit there and was a little hurt later. Tomorrow we will do tests to see how I go.”

Vinicius did not rule out being present for Brazil’s showdown with Argentina five days down the line, but did admit it would be ‘difficult’.

Earlier in the season, Vinicius suffered a minor thigh tear during a match against Celta Vigo in August, which kept him out for just over a month. If it is the same issue, it could also see him miss the rest of Real Madrid’s 2023, given the Christmas break kicks in on the 20th of December.

