Real Madrid consider Carlo Ancelotti extension until 2026

Real Madrid are considering a proposal to extend Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026.

Ancelotti’s future in Madrid remains uncertain with his current deal in the Spanish capital expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The veteran Italian coach has consistently looked to distance himself from speculation over an exit as he seeks to push on and win trophies in the months ahead.

Links to Brazil continue to be a factor, with the Brazilian FA openly stating their desire to bring him in as Tite’s long term replacement in 2024.

However, he could stay in Madrid, if he remains motivated by the challenge, and Los Blancos bring at least one major trophy in 2024.

As per the latest update from Relevo, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Ancelotti is the best candidate to guide the team, and a contract renewal will be put forward.

Perez wants to steer Ancelotti away from the temptation of leading Brazil, but the contract could include one year with a 12-month extension option, whereas the Samba Boys are willing to offer a straightforward deal.