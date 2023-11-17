Real Betis hoping for January payday as Borussia Dortmund join Milan in race for defender

The future of Juan Miranda looks increasingly far from Seville, with little sign of Real Betis being able to negotiate a new deal for the left-back. Out of contract in the summer, Italian side Milan have been heavily linked with Miranda in recent months.

With Barcelona set to receive 40% of any sale, ED say that Betis have already rejected a €3m offer from the Rossoneri to see him leave in January. Yet they may now have to up their offer for Miranda to agree to a pre-contract.

Muchodeporte claim that Borussia Dortmund have now entered the race for Miranda. The 23-year-old already has experience in North-Rhein Westphalia, having spent time on loan at rivals Schalke, and reportedly is open to returning to the Bundesliga. Betis are hoping that at least one of Miranda’s suitors is keen to get a deal done this winter.

While it may seem strange that Betis rejected a €3m offer, Barcelona’s sell-on fee means that they would only receive €1.8m from the deal, and with only Abner Vinicius as cover at left-back in an already short backline, Manuel Pellegrini would likely demand a replacement. the cost of bringing in a left-back in January may well make it the case that Milan’s offer was barely making them any money all things considered.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images