Real Betis and Sevilla stars mix it with Shakira and Rosalia at Latin Grammy awards

The 2023 Latin Grammy awards were being held in Seville this year, and there was no shortage of local stars there either, as some of the biggest names in Latin music turned out.

Headlining those acts were Shakira, who performed and won best song for her Gerard Pique diss track with Bizarrap, and Rosalia. Joaquina won best newcomer, Laura Pausini was named person of the year, and Karol G won album of the year.

Present and correct were a number of the footballing gentry from Seville. Real Betis defender Marc Bartra attended with partner Jessica Goicoechea, Mexican veteran Andres Guardado with spouse Sandra de la Vega and Borja Iglesias was also present with Maria Valero.

From the Sevilla side of the divide, Ivan Rakitic was with Sevillana partner Raquel Mauri, and naturally, Sergio Ramos was not to miss the big occasion. The former Real Madrid icon attended alongside sister Miriam, as his TV personality partner Pilar Rubio was away working.

