Marc-Andre Ter Stegen ruled out of Germany matches through injury

Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will miss Germany’s final two friendly games of 2023.

As part of their hosting of Euro 2024, Germany are only playing non-competitive matches in the build up to the tournament next summer, with Ter Stegen included in the initial squad.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side take on Turkey and Austria in the coming days, as part of their preparations, but Ter Stegen will play no part in either match.

Ter Stegen’s superb Barcelona form over the last 12 months has played a key role in the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper retaining the No.1 spot, with Manuel Neuer injured.

Neuer’s return does not appear to have changed Nagelsmann’s stance over his first choice goal keeper, with the Bayern Munich not fit enough for a call up, and he will now rely on a untested option.

“Marc Andre will miss both matches. He has acute back pain. He’ll probably return to Barcelona. He can’t train or play”, Nagelsmann stated in his pre-match press conference.

“I can’t say exactly what happened. He felt it a bit yesterday in training, but today it got worse.”

Ter Stegen is set to fly back to Barcelona in the coming days with La Blaugrana back in La Liga action away at Rayo Vallecano on November 25.