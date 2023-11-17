Luka Modric: Real Madrid means everything to me

Luka Modric faces a major call on his Real Madrid future in 2024.

Modric’s status as a Los Blancos icon is already established with the Croatian winning five Champions League and three La Liga titles in his time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 38-year-old opted to continue his pattern of signing 12-month contract extensions ahead of the 2023/24 season as he looks to extend his career.

However, his game time has been reduced more than expected in recent weeks, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s insistence that he remains crucial to his squad rotation plans in the Spanish capital.

Modric’s agent Borja Couce has hinted his client could be tempted by a January move to Saudi Arabia, after rejecting a summer switch to the Middle East, but the veteran midfielder is undecided.

After being honoured by the club, after making his 500th Los Blancos appearance this month, Modric i unmoved over rumours that he wants to leave.

“I want to thank Real Madrid fans for their support during all these matches. I will continue to give everything for Madrid. Real Madrid is everything to me”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“It’s part of my life, my family and it’s a way of life. I’m from Croatia, and I was born there, but I’ve been here for eleven years and I feel at home.

“Reaching 500 games here fills me with pride, but the recognition of the fans, who’ve always been with me, has been the most important thing.”