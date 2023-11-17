Luis Diaz’s father makes bold Barcelona transfer prediction

Liverpool star Luis Diaz could be a future transfer target for Barcelona according to his father.

The Colombian international has endured a difficult few months on Merseyside, following the kidnapping of his father (Luis Sr) by the National Liberation Army, in his native country.

His subsequent release triggered emotional scenes after Colombia’s 2-1 win at home to Brazil in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying with the Reds winger scoring twice in Barranquilla.

Diaz embraced his father in the crowd after the game with thousands of Colombia fans rallying in support of the family.

However, with the situation now resolved, Diaz Sr has spoken out on his son’s desire to one day play for Barcelona, despite being under contract at Anfield until 2027.

The former Porto winger has established himself as a fans favourite at Liverpool, following his arrival at the club in January 2022, but a move to Catalonia is a potential future option.

“Barcelona links? He hasn’t told me anything about Barca, ​​​​but Luis is a fan of them and his dream is to be a Barca player. If the opportunity arrives, he would have no problem to join Barcelona”, as per quotes from Colombian outlet Win Sports.

🚨Luis Diaz's father reveals his son's 'dream' to play for Barcelona 🇨🇴 https://t.co/J7vv6wdJsk — Football España (@footballespana_) November 17, 2023

This update is the latest transfer saga involving Diaz following remarks from former Everton Sporting Director Marcel Brands which claim Rafael Benitez blocked a move for him during his time in charge at Goodison Park.