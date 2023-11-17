Kylian Mbappe rejects PSG future question on France duty

Kylian Mbappe declined to answer a question on his Paris Saint-Germain future ahead of France’s incoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Les Bleus have already secured their spot at the tournament next summer ahead of final games of 2023 up against Gibraltar and Greece in the coming days.

Mbappe was named as France captain in March, following the international retirement of Hugo Lloris after the 2022 World Cup, and he has played a key role in their qualification.

However, the PSG forward has opted against attending the majority of press conferences for France, as he looks to share the role with vice captain Antoine Griezmann.

Mbappe returned to face the media ahead of the Gibraltar clash and he opted against replying to a question over his plans at PSG.

“This is not news from the French team. If you have this question, you have to come to the PSG campus and I will answer it for you”, as per reports from Marca.

Mbappe’s future is expected to continue as a major transfer talking point for Real Madrid in the coming months with his current deal at the Parc des Princes set to expire in June.