‘Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid does not make sense’ – report

A potential Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe is expected to be the big transfer story of 2024.

Los Blancos remain heavily linked with a free transfer swoop for the France captain despite rumours of frustration over his contract demands.

Mbappe is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2023/24 season with no progress over a renewal and Real Madrid can begin talks from January.

Real Madrid are unlikely to make any major moves for Mbappe until they are confident of a deal being brokered, after the Spanish giants infamously missed out on him in 2022.

However, the ongoing uncertainty could lead them to look elsewhere, and RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has claimed a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland makes more sense.

“If I put myself in Real Madrid’s shoes. I tell myself it doesn’t make any sense to sign Mbappe, taking into account the squad I have. I think it would be better to go for Haaland”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Haaland could emerge as a target in 2024, if Real Madrid opted against pushing for Mbappe, with a €200m release clause set to be activated in his City contract.