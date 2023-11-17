Jude Bellingham on track for Real Madrid comeback

Real Madrid are confident Jude Bellingham is on track for a first team return before the end of November.

Bellingham missed the final two games before the international break after suffering a shoulder injury in the 0-0 La Liga draw with Rayo Vallecano on November 5.

Carlo Ancelotti opted for maximum caution over the 20-year-old as Los Blancos secured routine victories over Braga and Valencia.

Bellingham’s injury forced him to pull out of the England squad for their two final Euro 2024 qualifiers this year as he returned to Madrid to continue his recovery programme.

Amid reports of Bellingham still having work to do to be fit in time to play in Real Madrid’s return to action on November 26 at Cadiz, the latest update is positive on his recovery.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Bellingham has moved from individual training into full sessions, with the club’s medical staff confident he will have no issues to face Cadiz.