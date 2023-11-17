Future Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe surpasses Ronaldo to become youngest Brazil player for 57 years

Real Madrid endured a bitter start to the international break in Latin America on Thursday night, but there were a couple of silver linings.

Fede Valverde was on the winning side for Uruguay against Argentina in Buenos Aires, and while Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Colombia was defined by an injury to Vinicius Junior from a Madridista perspective, Endrick Felipe made his debut.

Just 17 years and 118 days old, Endrick has become the fourth-youngest player to play for Brazil, and the youngest for 57 years.

“It’s always been a great dream to wear the Brazil shirt.”

“Things have happened very quickly in my life and this is another dream come true. I can only thank my family, my agents and Palmeiras, who have always believed in me,” Endrick told Marca.

He surpasses Ronaldo Nazario, who was just 17 years, six months and 2 days old when he first pulled on the famous yellow of Brazil in 1993, two decades ago. Pele holds the record as the youngest ever at 16 in 1957, Edu was 62 days shy of his 17th birthday in 1966, and Coutinho had turned 17 just 28 days before his Brazil debut in 1960. Either way, it’s good company to be in.

After a tricky middle section to the season, where Endrick lost both his place and his starting position for Palmeiras, he has returned to form in recent weeks, and is once again a key threat for O Verdao. What is clear is that everyone around him believes he is destined for greatness – he arrives in Madrid in July 2024.