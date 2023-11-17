Fabrizio Romano confirms Vincius Junior’s Real Madrid return after Brazil injury

Vinicius Junior will return to Madrid this weekend after suffering an injury on international duty with Brazil.

The 23-year-old was forced off in the first half of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Colombia in a key 2026 World Cup qualifier with Real Madrid fans concerned over his recovery.

As part of his post match press interviews, Vinicius Jr indicated the injury was similar to the thigh issue which disrupted his start to the 2023/24 season.

Despite Brazil’s initial indication that Vinicius Jr would remain with the Samba Boys, ahead of their crucial clash with Argentina on November 22, the situation has now been resolved.

💥🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr has pulled out of the Brazil squad due to injury and is heading back to Madrid https://t.co/lLcVl5f02Q — Football España (@footballespana_) November 17, 2023

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have requested a return to the Spanish capital for their star forward, to allow for further medical tests.

Brazil are satisfied by the call, with Vinicius Jr ruled out of the Argentina game in Rio de Janeiro, but the injury is not thought to be a major concern, with an update expected in the coming days.