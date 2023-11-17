Drake and J Cole pay tribute to iconic Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo photo in music video

Drake is famous for incorporating samples into his work, and in his latest release with J. Cole, he has emulated Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the video.

During the video for their song ‘First Person Shooter’, the camera pans out from Drake and J Cole playing chess over a table in lavish Baroque surroundings. It’s an image that mimics the iconic Louis Vuitton shoot which saw Messi and Ronaldo strike the same pose. The Messi-Ronaldo image is currently the fourth-most liked image on Instagram, posted by the Portuguese.

Drake and J. Cole recreated Messi and Ronaldo's iconic chess photo in their latest music video 🎵🔥 pic.twitter.com/8gw6PkG8xH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2023

The iconic duo have likely played their last ever game against each other, save for a friendly between Argentina and Portugal. It appears as if Ronaldo will see out his career in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, and Messi will do so with Inter Miami, with only a slim chance that they face each other in the Club World Cup.

Football stars have a history of periodically popping up in music videos, even if this doesn’t physically feature Messi or Ronaldo. Earlier this year major Latin star Bad Bunny featured Ronaldinho in his video for ‘Where She Goes’.