Cyprus manager Temuri Ketsbaia makes outrageous claim about Spain following 3-1 defeat

Cyprus manager Temuri Ketsbaia has taken the bold step of declaring that Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side are the best in the world.

Just under a year on from Spain exiting the World Cup on penalties under Luis Enrique, de la Fuente’s side are gearing up for the Euros, and moved clear of Scotland on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over Cyprus.

Racing into a three-goal lead, through Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu Mato, La Roja eased off and Cyprus were able to win the second half at least, with a Kostas Pileas goal 15 minutes from the end. After the match, Ketsbaia was asked why his side couldn’t beat Spain, with Marca carrying his response.

“What a question! Have you seen the players on both teams? What do they want us to do against the best players in the world? Do you see which teams our footballers play for? And you ask me that?”

Few doubt the quality of the Spain side, but Ketsbaia went a step further than that, labelling them the best in the world, and comparing them with the golden era of Spanish football that won two European Championships and a World Cup.

“They are the best team in the world, not in Europe. I think they have something better than the team from 2008 to 2012, because they use the wings a lot. They are the number one favorite for the Euros.”

De la Fuente has no doubt overseen improvement since taking over, and his Spain are playing good football currently. Yet the best side that Spain have beaten within 90 minutes were lacklustre Italy team in June that are currently third in their European qualifying group.