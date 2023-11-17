Barcelona unwilling to meet Manchester City conditions for Joao Cancelo deal next summer

Barcelona have no shortage of headaches ahead of next summer, and it looks as if Joao Cancelo is going to be one of them.

The Blaugrana have openly declared that they intend to hold onto both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo beyond the end of their season-long loans. Already the Felix deal looks difficult due to Atletico’s demands, and it could well come down to who blinks first between the three parties involved.

Signing Cancelo on the face of it appears much more feasible, given he is six years older and approaching the end of his prime in all likelihood. Yet the two clubs are still some way off in terms of their valuations.

🚨 Barcelona will have it difficult to sign Cancelo permanently next summer. Manchester City want to sell him, and he has a market value of 50 million euros. Barça hope to convince the English outfit of another loan deal. @sport 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Jv5esZq789 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 17, 2023

As per Sport, Manchester City value him at €50m, although they are willing to lower the price. However Barcelona do not believe they will get close to the permanent deal demands, and would rather go for another loan deal. Yet Pep Guardiola’s side are only open to another loan deal if it includes an obligatory buy option in excess of €35m.

It looks as if Barcelona’s hopes, as they did this summer, rely on Cancelo being adamant that Barcelona are the only destination he wants, turning down Arsenal and Saudi Arabian offers in order to move to Catalonia. Without Cancelo’s express desire, Barcelona will have to wave farewell to the Portuguese star.