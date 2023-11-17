Barcelona to drag players 16,500km across globe for US friendly during Christmas break in search of income

Barcelona are set to return to the USA five months after they concluded their preseason tour there, as they desperately search for income.

As per MD, the Blaugrana are awaiting La Liga confirmation that their final La Liga game of 2023 will take place on the 19th of December against Almeria (by request), so that they can travel to Dallas for a friendly against Mexican side Club America on the 21st. The game will be hosted at the 80,000-seater AT&T Stadium in Texas, which was also the venue for their Clasico friendly this summer.

The game will earn Barcelona around €5m, which could well play a role in their ability to recruit in the January transfer window. The latest is that Barcelona will look to bring in a midfielder rather than Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

It could well be the difference for Barcelona in the January transfer market, but it will cost them too. Xavi Hernandez’s squad have been beset by injuries this season, as have their rivals, but with an especially short squad, the Blaugrana can ill afford to be demanding more than necessary from their players. The round trip will be around 16,700km in total, and cost the players three days of their Christmas break, when other teams will be catching some much needed rest.