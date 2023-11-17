Barcelona star backs under pressure manager Xavi Hernandez – ‘I came to Barcelona because of him’

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan was critical of his teammates after defeat in El Clasico to Real Madrid, but has defended manager Xavi Hernandez, who has been the subject of much criticism from outside the club lately.

After their loss to Real Madrid, things have only gotten worse in terms of performance, in spite of victories over Real Sociedad and Alaves, defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk seemed a much more true result.

"It wasn't easy to leave #ManCity, but there was no better time." "I recently visited Pep at his house in Barcelona and we talked. He told me that if I or my family needed anything, I could always contact him." – Ilkay Gundogan (Sporx) #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/txdpgh4sCu — Football España (@footballespana_) November 17, 2023

Speaking to Sporx, via Sport, Gundogan explained that he was glad to be in Barcelona, and that Xavi was one of the main reasons.

“Barcelona was my dream, I always wanted to play for this club one day and this summer was my chance.”

“I have a good relationship with Xavi. I came to Barcelona because of him, we are very compatible.”

“Guardiola has many years of experience, while Xavi is in his fifth season as a coach and his third in Europe, but his vision of football is very similar”.

While Barcelona lie just two points off Real Madrid in La Liga, and remain top of their Champions League group, the performances have called Xavi into question. Two years into his tenure, there has been little structure, and no clear plan on show this season, raising doubts about the direction of the side. At least publicly, players, sporting director and president have said they are all behind Xavi.