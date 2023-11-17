Arsenal tracking Valencia and Spain U19 defensive star

Arsenal are considering a 2024 transfer swoop for highly rated Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski.

Mikel Arteta is planning squad reinforcements in January and Gasiorowski has emerged as an option for the Gunners.

Gasiorowski has gained a reputation as one of the best young centre backs in Spain, after emerging through the youth ranks at Los Che, before moving into the first team this summer.

The 18-year-old has made a handful of substitute cameos league appearances for Valencia in recent weeks as Ruben Baraja looks to blend him into the squad.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Arsenal are prepared to revisit their previous interest in him, after being blocked by Brexit regulations.

Current rules prevent Premier League clubs from signing players before their 18th birthday and Arsenal have maintained a link to the Spain U19 international.

Gasiorowski’s contract at Valencia runs until 2025, with an option to extend to 2027, but his release clause will increase from €20m as he plays more first team football.

Images via Getty Images