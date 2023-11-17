Arsenal join Barcelona and Chelsea in race for 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder

Corinthians starlet Gabriel Moscardo has had an impressive start to his career in senior football, and increasingly it looks as if he will be making the jump to Europe sooner rather than later.

Moscardo’s name has been mentioned as an option for Barcelona for several months, but Chelsea are also highly interested in the pivot. The Blaugrana have considered him as a potential long-term successor to Sergio Busquets.

Yet the 18-year-old is now looking more like a future Premier League player by the day. In addition to Chelsea’s interest, London rivals Arsenal are also looking at Moscardo. The Evening Standard mention a €30m bid as a potential price.

This week Fabrizio Romano declared that Barcelona were all but out of the race for Moscardo, and if those are the figures, it is hard to see the Blaugrana competing for his signature. Already they are struggling to work out ways to pay for Vitor Roque, who signed on a €30m deal plus €31m in variables. That deal is stretched out over seven years too, making it much more team-friendly. Unless Moscardo is desperate to wear the Blaugrana, then London will likely be his destination.