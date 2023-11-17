Ansu Fati focused on Barcelona return in 2024

Ansu Fati is determined to return to Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season as he looks to revive his career in Catalonia.

Fati looked set to become a crucial player for La Blaugrana after bursting onto the first team scene back in 2019.

However, the rising star’s progress was destroyed by injuries, and he faced a career crossroads at the start of 2023/24, with his first team options limited with the defending La Liga champions.

Despite remaining as part of Xavi’s plans, Fati accepted a shock loan offer to join Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Seagulls looking to bolster their squad ahead of a debut UEFA Europa League campaign.

After a slow start, Fati has stepped up in recent weeks, with four goals across all competitions, as his form begins to return.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Fati remains convinced he still has a role to play at Barcelona, and is solely focused on forcing his way back into Xavi’s plans and joining Spain’s Euro 2024 squad.