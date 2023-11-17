All the games Vinicius Junior could miss after first prognosis takes Real Madrid up to nine injured players

Real Madrid confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga had a tear in his knee ligament on Friday, and are preparing themselves for more bad news regarding Vinicius Junior.

Already, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos, Camavinga, Jude Bellingham are injured, but Vinicius would take the total to nine. He went down holding the back of his thigh against Colombia during Brazil’s 2-1 defeat.

After the match, Vinicius commented that it felt like the same injury as he had at the start of the season, which kept him out for just over a month, and Melchor Ruiz of Cadena Cope has tweeted out that it looks as if he will again miss around a month of action with this latest hamstring issue.

Tras conocer la Lesión de @Camavinga ( 2 meses o 2 meses y medio de baja) ahora el @realmadrid espera conocer las Pruebas Médicas a @vinijr que le va a realizar @CBF_Futebol que por poco que sea (ojalá me equivoque) parece que un mes no se lo quita nadie 😔 pic.twitter.com/twgCLRUVyh — Melchor Ruiz (@MelchorRuizCope) November 17, 2023

The upshot is that he could miss matches against Cadiz (A), Napoli (H), Granada (H), Real Betis (A), Union Berlin (A) and Villarreal (H), while he will be touch and go to face Alaves (A) in their final game before the Christmas break.

The minuscule silver lining for Carlo Ancelotti is that Ceballos, Bellingham and Kepa are all expected to be fit again by the time their next clash against Cadiz rolls around, but he will be conscious that his side looks significantly weaker for the next month, especially if Vinicius does miss the next month. Up front, Bellingham is likely to play behind Joselu Mato and Rodrygo Goes, but Brahim Diaz is now the only senior forward at his disposal on the bench.