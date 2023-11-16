Real Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Spain go 3-0 up against Cyprus courtesy of quickfire goals from Real Sociedad and Real Madrid stars

Spain are almost certainly on their way to another victory in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, having 3-0 up against Cyprus in Limassol.

Lamine Yamal gave La Roja a dream start, firing home inside five minutes. The 16-year-old was one of several changes from the side that defeated Norway last month, which secured Spain’s place at next summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Mikel Oyarzabal would make it 2-0 to Spain on 22 minutes, poking home from an Alejandro Grimaldo cross. The goal was initially ruled out, but VAR would overturn the on-field decision following a check.

Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato continued his impressive international form by adding a third soon after, finishing at the back post following a deep corner.

This would get very ugly for Cyprus. Spain look to be in ruthless form, and they would well better the six goals they scored in the previous meeting between the sides back in September.

