WATCH: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal gives Spain early lead against Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifier

Spain are eyeing up victories in their final two Euro 2024 qualifying matches, and if they were to do that, they would almost certainly top their group, which would secure their place in Pot 1 for the draw for next summer’s tournament. They have started their quest for this in perfect fashion after taking an early lead against Cyprus.

Luis de la Fuente made several changes from the side that defeated Norway in October, and one of those was Lamine Yamal, making his second start in international football. It is he that has given La Roja a dream start, scoring inside five minutes.

It is a lovely goal for Spain. Mikel Merino’s centre was missed by Joselu Mato, but Lamine Yamal showed great composure to round the Cypriot goalkeeper and fire into the back of the net.

Having scored six against Cyprus back in September, Spain will feel that they can reach a similar figure here.