The options that Real Madrid have to replace injured pair Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni

With Aurelien Tchouameni out for the next few weeks with a foot injury, Real Madrid are now expected to be without Eduardo Camavinga for the remainder of 2023 after he sprained knee ligaments during a training session with the French national team on Wednesday.

It leaves Carlo Ancelotti without his two first-choice defensive midfield options. Tchouameni started the season in that position, and Camavinga replaced him during last weekend’s victory over Valencia.

As per Diario AS, the leading candidate to replace the French duo is Toni Kroos, who has played as the deepest midfielder on many occasions through his time at Real Madrid. It also means that the likes of Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos could play in Kroos’ position further forward.

Other defensive midfield options for Ancelotti include David Alaba and youngster Mario Martin, although Kroos is by far the leading option for Real Madrid. It is now imperative that he stays fit until at least one of Tchouameni or Camavinga returns.