Talks over new contract for Isco at Real Betis hit the rocks – ‘We’re no closer’

Former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcon is playing his best football in six years after significant time in the wilderness, and has won over Real Betis fans with a series of stunning performances. Los Verdiblancos will have to make a big effort to hang onto him though.

After exiting crosstown rivals Sevilla last season, and spending the following six months without a club, Isco signed on a one-year deal with Betis, with an option to extend that contract. That looks a genius move now, as he works wonders under Manuel Pellegrini again. Following the announcement of the most recent Spain squad, Isco was for many the biggest absence.

Hence Betis have been keen to tie the 31-year-old to a new deal. Appearing on El Chiringuito, as carried by Diario AS, Isco’s agent Pedro Bravo has injected concern into Beticismo that a new contract might not be so simple.

“It has been published that he had some fixed and some variables, which were 25 games, they have even talked about the termination clause… All this seemed a little surreal to me and I have already told Betis that. If we have not said it, the logical thing is that it is Betis that has leaked conditions, that I believe damage him. Because when Isco arrived, a €10m clause was a lot, but at the moment Isco is in, €10m is no money. And I think that can cloud the issue a little.”

In terms of the actual negotiations, Bravo confirmed there was a long way to go.

“We are no closer. They made an approach that we have studied and now it is time for us to present a counteroffer.”

Isco had commented in passing over the week that he hoped he would be able to renew his deal, and the fact that Pellegrini and Betis have given him the platform to start enjoying his football again may weigh in favour of the club. Given his form, Betis will be desperate not to lose such a valuable asset having picked him up for free though.