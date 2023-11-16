Spain extend winning run to seven matches with comfortable victory over Cyprus

Spain have all-but secured top spot in Group A of the Euro 2024 qualification stage with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Cyprus in Limassol, a result which was sealed with three first half goals.

Lamine Yamal gave La Roja a dream start after five minutes as he rounded the Cypriot goalkeeper from a Mikel Merino pass, before firing into the back of the net from a few yards out. It was the 16-year-old’s second international goal in just his third appearance.

Mikel Oyarzabal doubled the lead after 22 minutes, poking home a cross from debutant Alejandro Grimaldo. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the on-field decision was reversed after a VAR check.

Oyarzabal would turn provider a few minutes later, as his corner from the right came through to Joselu Mato at the back post, and the Real Madrid striker would make no mistake from a couple of yards out.

Spain led 3-0 at half time, and they were consent to see the game out in the second period. However, they did not keep a clean sheet as Kostas Pileas scored a consolation goal for Cyprus.

The result, coupled with Scotland’s draw to Georgia, means that Spain are three points clear in first place in Group A. With a vastly superior goal difference, they just need a point against Georgia themselves to secure their place at the top of the group.