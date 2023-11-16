Real Sociedad star leaves Spain camp after suffering hamstring injury against Cyprus

There has been much made of five Real Sociedad players being included in the latest Spain squad, although that number has now reduced to four following the 3-1 victory over Cyprus on Thursday evening.

Four of the five La Real stars started the match in Limassol (Robin Le Normand, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal), but the latter’s evening came to an abrupt end in the first half as he pulled up with a muscular injury.

Spain have now announced that Oyarzabal is suffering with discomfort in his hamstring, and will return to Donostia-San Sebastian on Friday to undergo further medical tests. He won’t play against Georgia on Sunday, instead remaining at Real Sociedad for the remainder of the international break.

🚨 OFICIAL | @mikel10oyar abandonará la concentración de la @SEFutbol. El extremo sufre unas molestias musculares en el muslo de la pierna izquierda y dejará la expedición mañana cuando el equipo aterrice en Valladolid. ℹ️ https://t.co/ZaDRy99Nkt#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/QHzbAuOpER — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 16, 2023

There will be great concern at Real Sociedad over the prospect of Oyarzabal being ruled out for a significant period of time. The 26-year-old is a crucial part of Imanol Alguacil’s squad, and he would be a major absence if his injury is serious.