Real Madrid to lose Eduardo Camavinga for remainder of 2023 following first diagnosis of knee ligament injury

Real Madrid will be without their two first-choice pivots for the remainder of the year, after an initial diagnosis was released for Eduardo Camavinga.

Aurelien Tchouameni is already out of action with a fractured metatarsal, and is unlikely to make his return before the Christmas break in Spain. This news was paliated by the fact that Eduardo Camavinga is a top class alternative in the position, but shortly after joining up with the French national team for international duty, he too has sustained an injury setback.

Going down in training with a knee sprain, originally the issue was not thought to be serious, but France have agreed to send him back to Madrid for further tests amid fears of ligament damage. Real Madrid will conduct their own tests, but the FFF have released information that he has a sprained knee. Diario AS say this will keep him out for eight weeks.

This would keep him out for until mid-January, and likely endanger his presence not only for the rest of 2023, but also for the Spanish Supercup, which is due to get underway in the second week of January. Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby in their semi-final clash, before taking on one of Osasuna or Barcelona should they get through. Their options for their deepest midfielder without Camavinga and Tchouameni will likely mean altering their side somewhat with one of Toni Kroos or Fede Valverde leading candidates to drop in, Carlo Ancelotti will have to find a way of compensating furhter forward.