Paris Saint-Germain will not make a renewal offer for Kylian Mbappe this year – report

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free next summer, and if the latest reports are to be believed, they will not have to worry about a last-minute deluge of money being thrown at him by Paris Saint-Germain.

Diario AS say that PSG have no intention of offering Mbappe a new deal, but rather hope that he will agree to the one-year extension clause in his contract, despite the leverage he will hold on the 1st of January, being free to negotiate with whom he pleases.

Their idea is that a happy Kylian Mbappe, who appears to be enjoying working with Luis Enrique, will be tempted to extend and either allow PSG to get to the negotiating table, or buy them time to convince Mbappe that it is worth sticking around in Paris.

‘It’s impossible to pay him more’ is the message from the Parc des Princes, but it does open the way for Real Madrid (and anyone else), to negotiate freely with Mbappe from January on.

No doubt Mbappe’s desire to become the first player to lift the Champions League is significant, but the fact that he has already turned Los Blancos down three times, likely will lead him to the conclusion that he cannot do so too many more times without permanently burning that bridge. In addition, Real Madrid have neglected to bring in an out and out forward this summer, something many believe to be a sign they intend on bringing Mbappe in. Nevertheless, if Mbappe has taught the football world one thing, it is that he does not make a firm decision until the end.