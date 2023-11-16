Lamine Yamal speaks out on Robert Lewandowski incident – “These are things that happen”

This week, there has been plenty of discussion on an incident that took place during Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Alaves on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski appeared to snub a high-five from Lamine Yamal, which left some supporters disappointed in the Polish striker.

Lewandowski stated it was a “nothing incident”, and that there is no bad blood between himself and Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old also re-iterated this (via Diario AS) when he was asked about it following Spain’s 3-1 victory over Cyprus on Thursday, a match in which he scored.

“He’s already explained it. These are things that happen on the field. Like with any teammate, we get along very well and there is a very good atmosphere in the dressing room.”

There’s no doubt that tensions run high on the football pitch, and this is often the case with teammates as well as opponents. Barcelona won’t be worried about the situation, although they will hope that everyone now starts to move on from it.