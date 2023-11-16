La Liga side negotiating ambitious loan move to bring Gabri Veiga back from Saudi Arabia

Gabri Veiga was one of the stories of the summer, with the 21-year-old having a number of offers from England, Italy, and notably, Saudi Arabia. The latter was the move he choose, despite terms seemingly being agreed at Napoli at one stage, and he became the first major young talent to move to the Middle East rather than one of the top clubs in Europe, since the Saudi Arabian state began trying to clean up its image.

Things have not gone exactly to plan at Al Ahli though, and he has played just nine times for his side, racking up 689 minutes and a single goal. With Celta Vigo looking desperate in the relegation zone, accumulating just seven points from their opening 13 games, Diario AS say that they have opened talks with Al Ahli over an ambitious loan move. Veiga originally moved from Celta last season for €30m, €6m of which up front and the rest in instalments.

One of the major differences between Celta this season and last is the goals that Veiga brought, as well as the playmaking ability. Last season he contributed 11 goals and 4 assists to Celta’s survival, including a last-day brace to secure safety against Barcelona. If they could pull it off, it would be a huge boost for Rafael Benitez, but goes to show just how out of answers Celta are.