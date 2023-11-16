Former manager believes Barcelona star should not be in Spain squad – “There is a physical issue”

Lamine Yamal has had a remarkable season so far. Aged just 16, he has established himself as a key player in the Barcelona first team, and he is also a regular for the Spanish national team.

In just three appearances for La Roja, Lamine Yamal has scored two goals, the latest of which came against Cyprus on Thursday. However, despite his impressive international form, not everyone believes that he should be in the Spain squad.

Javier Clemente, who managed La Roja between 1992 and 1998, told Cadena SER (via Sport) that he would not have Lamine Yamal in his squad if he were in Luis de la Fuente’s position.

“Unless I have a scary medical certificate, I wouldn’t take a 16-year-old to play international matches with the senior team because there is a physical issue to take into account.”

To an extent, you can understand Clemente’s point of view. It is a risk to expose a 16-year-old to top-level international football so early into his professional career. There is a chance that it affects him in later years, although there’s no doubt that he is a big benefit for Spain, and Barcelona, now.