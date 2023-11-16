Fabrizio Romano disappoints Barcelona fans as young star is deemed ‘too expensive for them right now’

Barcelona are on the hunt for their eventual Sergio Busquets successor, but it appears that one of Deco’s favourites for the position is slipping out of reach. Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo has been attracting the interest from Europe’s top clubs, and the price tag is outgrowing their budget.

Earlier this week Deco confirmed that Barcelona were watching Moscardo, who had been linked with the club some months earlier. That was then followed by a report that the Blaugrana were looking for a more experienced option in the position.

Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his Daily Briefing that Chelsea are a much more likely candidate for his signature, regardless of how the Blaugrana feel.

“The cost will be around €25m from what I’m told. Chelsea wanted him in August but then no formal approach to Corinthians again yet; there are like 5-6 clubs interested in UK and also Italy, but really nothing decided or advanced at this stage. For Barca he’s too expensive as of now.”