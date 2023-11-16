Eduardo Camavinga flies back to Madrid for further tests on injury amid fears of ligament damage

Real Madrid were frustrated during the last international break over the lack of time to prepare for their clash with Sevilla, with players returning a little over 48 hours before the match. This time round they will once again be cursing the so-called FIFA virus.

Eduardo Camavinga went down injured during training with France on Wednesday, but was thought to be fine to continue with Les Bleus. The initial assessment was positive that there was no major issue, but a second diagnosis was much more concerning.

He will fly back to Madrid on Thursday for further tests on his knee, with El Chiringuito (via Diario AS) saying that there are fears he might have damaged his knee ligaments. Real Madrid will conduct a scan today to determine the extent of the injury, but if those fears are confirmed, then Camavinga will sit out for a minimum of six weeks.

Real Madrid have plenty of strength in depth in midfield, but Carlo Ancelotti has already lost Aurelien Tchouameni in the pivot position. Camavinga had been performing admirably there, but it looks as if he will now have to shift one of Toni Kroos or Fede Valverde there, which could throw off the balance of the rest of the midfield. Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric will be chief candidates to replace Camavinga in midfield, but Ceballos is still recovering from injury, and Ancelotti has avoided using Kroos and Modric together whenever possible.