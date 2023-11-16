Barcelona to drop out of race for thrilling Spain winger, Real Madrid or Premier League likely destination

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams looks as if he will sign a new deal in the coming months, although comments from his agent have made it clear that no deal is done. Nevertheless, it increasingly looks as if he will not start next season in Bilbao.

Williams declared publicly that his decision was clear in his mind, and while there may not be a done deal, the suggestion is that he will renew his contract, but keep his release clause at €50m, with a view to a move this coming summer.

Yet that looks if it will cut down one of his potential destinations. Barcelona had been trying to tempt Williams to turn down a deal, and sign with them as a free agent, but Sport say that this is no longer the case. They spoke to Williams about a potential deal, but within the club they believe he will sign a new deal with Athletic, and the Blaugrana are not willing to spend €50m on him next summer.

Williams has been linked extensively with the Premier League and Real Madrid too, where his price tag is unlikely to be a major issue. The only concrete suggestion of a move to England is Aston Villa, where Unai Emery and Monchi would welcome him with open arms. One of the most difficult wingers to stop in Spain, the future looks bright for Williams wherever he ends up.