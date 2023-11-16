Barcelona target honoured by comparisons with Pedri – “I’m proud”

Barcelona tried, and failed, to sign Alberto Moleiro during the summer of 2022. The 20-year-old is very highly-regarded within Spanish football, and the Catalans wanted him on their books. However, a deal fell through, largely due to the club’s financial issues.

Moleiro plies his trade at Las Palmas, so had he made the move to Barcelona, he would have been making the exact same career move as Pedri, who made the switch from the Canary Islands to Catalonia back in 2020.

Moleiro, who admitted that he would love to join Barcelona in the future, has often been compared with Pedri, and as he told MD, he is honoured by these claims. However, he wants to establish himself as his own player, rather than being in anyone else’s shadow.

“Ever since I poked my head into the professional world (I’ve been compared with him). I don’t know if it’s because of my physical appearance, that I look a bit like him, or that we are both from Las Palmas.

“I’ve been compared to him a lot. I’m proud to be compared to Pedri, but on the pitch we’re different. Everyone has their own football style. I’ll have to make more of a name for myself so that they stop comparing me to Pedri, but I’d love to be compared to him – he is world class.”

Moleiro sees himself as more of an attacking midfielder, hence why he believes he is different to Pedri. He uses Real Betis’ Isco as more a direct comparison, rather than the Barcelona man.

“I pay a lot of attention to attacking midfielders. They are players that contribute goals as well. I’m really liking Isco.”

Moleiro is well-loved at Las Palmas, although if he continues his upward trajectory, he will continue to find himself in the crosshairs of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Barcelona could also retain their interest from last year, too.