Barcelona open talks to extend contracts of four key first team players

Barcelona have built a strong, young squad over the last few years, which sets them in good stead of short and long-term success. The intention now for club bosses is to make sure that these platers remain in Catalonia for as long as possible.

The club have already finalised new deals with Alejandro Balde, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal, and preliminary discussions have also been held with Frenkie de Jong. This would include a salary reduction for the Dutchman, which would help Barcelona ease their financial woes. However, de Jong isn’t the only player they intend to renew over the next 12-18 months.

As per Marca, Barcelona also want Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi to sign new contracts, and they have already held initial talks with each player’s respective representatives. The trio, alongside de Jong, are seen as the backbone of the Blaugrana’s first team for many years to come.

It makes complete sense for Barcelona to tie down the long-term future of their best players. They have had issues in their discussions with de Jong so far, but that shouldn’t be the case with Araujo, Pedri and Gavi.