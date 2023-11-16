Barcelona negotiating permanent sale of promising defender to La Liga rival

During the summer, Chadi Riad left Barcelona to join Real Betis on a season-long loan deal, which did include a mandatory purchase option if certain conditions were met. So far, the young defender is on course to met these, so it seems inevitable that he will join Los Verdiblancos on a permanent basis.

Riad has enjoyed regular first team football at Betis. He was not included in their squad for the Europa League, but he has often played in La Liga, largely thanks to the sale of Luiz Felipe and Marc Bartra’s Achilles injury.

Betis are very happy with Riad, and they want to secure his future as soon as possible. Marca say that negotiations are already underway with Barcelona over a deal, even despite the permanent purchase option in the clubs’ loan agreement.

This option can see Real Betis sign Riad for €3m, although Barcelona would retain a buyback option believed to be in the region of €7m, as well as a 50% sell-on clause. It is now clear whether new terms are being negotiated upon, but what is clear is that the Andalusians are very keen on tying Riad down on a permanent basis.