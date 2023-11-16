Atletico Madrid star among three to make international debut for Spain against Cyprus

Spain continued their excellent form with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Georgia on Thursday evening, a result that has all-but ensured that they will top of their Euro 2024 qualification group.

While it was a match that was not overly-entertaining, it will remain long in the memory for these players who made their international debut during the 90 minutes. Alejandro Grimaldo earned a first call-up after his sensational form for Bayer Leverkusen, and he started at left-back in Limassol. He even racked up an assist for Spain’s second goal, which was scored by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Atletico Madrid starlet Rodrigo Riquelme also made his senior international debut, as he replaced Oyarzabal at the end of the first half, with the Real Sociedad forward suffering a muscular injury. Like Grimaldo, he also impressed on his bow.

The final player to make his La Roja debut was Aleix Garcia, who replaced Mikel Merino at half time. The Girona captain has been in remarkable form this season, and his first cap is a very proud moment for him and his club, as he is the first Girona player ever to play for the Spanish national team.