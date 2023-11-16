Atletico Madrid stalwart picks up another injury on international duty, forced to miss showdown fixture

Jose Maria Gimenez has had a stop-start 2023-24 season so far. He missed Atletico Madrid’s opening La Liga matches after injuring his shin in pre-season, and he would go on to pick up a thigh injury not long after returning, which cause him to miss multiple more matches.

However, he did return to action at the end of October, which has been a major boost for Atleti and head coach Diego Simeone. However, the 28-year-old has now suffered another injury scare.

As reported by Buysan (via Diario AS), Gimenez has picked up a “small physical discomfort”, and that has ruled him out of Uruguay’s showdown clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina, which takes place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Atletico Madrid are sure to be monitoring Gimenez’s situation over in Uruguay. The last thing they want is to be without his services for another significant period of time, so they will be hoping that things are just precautionary.