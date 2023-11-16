Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo – ‘We’re favourites for La Liga and the players think so too’

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has raised expectations for Los Colchoneros, declaring that he believes they are the favourites to win La Liga this season after 13 games.

Los Rojiblancos are currently six points off the top of the table with a game in hand, with Girona leading, but can go level with rivals Real Madrid and ahead of Barcelona if they do beat Sevilla when they make up that game.

There is a general sense of euphoria at the Metropolitano though, due to the red-hot form the side is in. Atletico have conceded in eight out of twelve games, but their partnership of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata has been blowing teams away, making them second-top scorers in La Liga with 29 goals.

On Cadena Cope, Cerezo was asked whether they were playing as well as they ever have.

“I think so. Whenever you win it is much better. Whenever you win you have to be happy; I don’t know any team in the world that plays well in every game.”

🎙️| Enrique Cerezo: “The Super League is good for Spanish football; we [Atleti] left to avoid a sanction from UEFA.” pic.twitter.com/0JeXPs45Nd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 15, 2023

He also took the unusual step of calling Atletico favourites, which contrasts the customary discourse of ‘competing’.

“Of course. We’re among the favourites to win the League. The number one favorite is Atleti. I think every player thinks like me.”

Diego Simeone said earlier in the week that he wants his side to be annoy the big two in the title race, but generally is careful to point out that Real Madrid and Barcelona have much larger budgets than Atletico. No doubt that along with Girona, Atletico have been the most convincing side in Spain so far, and if they can keep their squad fit, they should be able to make a charge.