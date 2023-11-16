Atletico Madrid preparing to sign new player in January to replace long-term absentee

Atletico Madrid only signed three first team players during the summer, with Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta arriving from Celta Vigo, Leicester City and Chelsea respectively. Head coach Diego Simeone wanted a fourth, that being a defensive midfielder, although he did not end up getting his wish.

However, Atleti are prepared to enter the transfer market in January to sign a new midfielder. Marca say that Sporting Director Andrea Berta is working on strengthening Simeone’s squad, and the big need is another midfielder, largely because of the long-term injury suffered by Thomas Lemar earlier this season.

Atleti have Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Marcos Llorente and Saul Niguez as midfield options, but with Simeone playing a 5-3-2 system, it makes sense to have another backup in the squad.

Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez has been linked with Atletico Madrid in the last couple of weeks. The 29-year-old is out of contract, and could arrive on a cut-price deal in January. It remains to be seen whether he is an option, or if others are considered by Berta and co.