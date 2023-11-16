Atletico Madrid director under consideration for role at Manchester United

Andrea Berta has been Sporting Director at Atletico Madrid for six years, and during that time, he has overseen tremendous success. He has also been very good at leading the club’s transfer business, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he has been on other club’s radars because of this.

The latest club to take an interest in Berta is Manchester United. According to The Telegraph, Berta is under consideration to take on the Sporting Director role at the Premier League giants, although other names are also in the mix, including AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini.

It’s safe to say that Atleti would love to retain Berta’s services for as long as possible, although they will be fully aware that other clubs, especially those in the Premier League, have the facilities to come and take as they please.

For now, Berta remains at Atletico Madrid, and he is currently working on compiling a list of possible midfield targets for the winter transfer window, with Los Colchoneros keen to make a signing in January.