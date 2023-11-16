Athletic Club academy chief reveals secret to incredible production line of goalkeepers

Athletic Club have an unparalleled academy record in general, being the only side in Spain that have only ever used players from their region, the Basque Country. But if there is one position that they do better than anyone else, it is the goalkeeping position.

Currently there are seven goalkeepers in La Liga that have passed through the ranks at Lezama, and Relevo also note that last season, through the Spain ranks at different age categories and in the senior squad, six Athletic Club goalkeepers were called up during one international break. Meanwhile, during Spain’s previous international break, two of the three goalkeepers called up by Luis de la Fuente were Athletic products.

One of the factors behind that production line is Peio Agirreola, who was former goalkeeper for Athletic between 1979 and 1982, and is now a co-ordinator at Lezama. He attributed their success to another former Athletic shot-stopper.

“No, not me, the credit is theirs. I have only been lucky enough to be responsible and coordinator of the Lezama goalkeeping area for a few years and I have been lucky enough to surround them with very important and top-level people. From the day Chopo said he was retiring, he began training the goalkeepers the following season. That’s the best thing that can happen to learning, being taught by the best goalkeeper in the club’s history.”

“He started all of that. Without him I think all this would not exist. And then there have been great goalkeeper coaches who have passed through Lezama who have left their mark. Everyone has left something and we have tried to get the best out of each of the kids. I have had to lead the work of many people over the last eleven years and it must also be said that the recruitment has been very good. I think it is a decisive factor. Obviously the methodology has to be consistent, but the goalkeeper profile that we want to develop and look for, too; and many things have come together and it has turned out well for us, because there are seven goalkeepers who are playing in the First Division.”

He was also asked if it was something to do with the Basque genes.

“Yes. I always say the same thing: except in Gipuzkoa, obviously, or in Alava, everyone who is from Athletic wants to be Chopo, they want to be goalkeepers for Athletic. Everything comes from him. Because? Because they know who Chopo is. It is the mirror in which we look at ourselves every day. The ideal goalkeeper profile for me is that of Chopo 40 years ago.”

Regardless of whether the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who Agirreola scouted on the beach, and Unai Simon had seen Chopo play, they knew who he was.

“But Chopo is eternal. Maybe you talk to him about Piru Gainza, who has been another Athletic myth, and many don’t know who he is, but everyone knows who Chopo is.”