All of the games that Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga will miss with knee ligament injury

Real Madrid have been dealt a serious blow for the rest of 2023, after finding out that Eduardo Camavinga has damaged his knee ligaments while on international duty.

Camavinga joined up with France on Monday, but after an injury in training on Wednesday, has flown back to Madrid for further tests. The French Football Federation put out a statement declaring a knee ligament injury, which will keep him out for eight weeks.

During those two months or so, Camavinga will miss nine games if that diagnosis holds, although no doubt he will be doing his all to return for the Spanish Supercup. He is scheduled to miss their semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid, and would be touch and go for a potential Clasico final if they get through. The Frenchman will likely be keen to make it back for both if he can recover ahead of time.

Cadiz (A)

Napoli (H)

Granada (H)

Real Betis (A)

Union Berlin (A)

Villarreal (H)

Alaves (A)

Real Mallorca (H)

Atletico Madrid (N) The nine games Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss with his knee injury. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/seKMoq05zq — Football España (@footballespana_) November 16, 2023

The other key ties that stand out as potentially difficult for Carlo Ancelotti’s men are Napoli at home, Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin, and a potentially resurgent Villarreal under Marcelino Garcia Toral.

While it is not a disastrous fixture list for Los Blancos to face without him, it is exacerbated by the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has a tough task to make it back from his fractured metatarsal before the end of 2023. Without the French duo, Ancelotti will be forced to improvise somewhat in the pivot role, with one of Toni Kroos or Fede Valverde likely dropping deeper.