21-year-old Eredivisie forward declares desire to play for Atletico Madrid – ‘It’s my way of feeling football’

FC Twente forward Manfred Ugalde has declared his desire to wear the Rojiblanco shirt of Atletico Madrid in the future, admitting a passionate love for Diego Simeone and Los Colchoneros.

The 21-year-old forward, who can play through the middle or wide, has been in impressive form this season, scoring three goals and giving three assists in 12 Eredivisie matches this season, as they sit third in the standings.

“I hope to play in La Liga one day. Preferably at Atletico, with Diego Simeone.”

“I love how he lives each game, how he urges the side on, how he shouts and how he gets angry on the sideline. It’s pure passion and it’s fantastic to see it. It’s also my way of feeling football.”

An international for Costa Rica, he has already opened his account in his four caps. He explained how he came to be so enamoured with the club.

“I saw the documentary about Atletico. It is a club in which people burn with passion every day. They want to improve in each training session. It is an extreme culture and I hope to be able to experience it one day.”

Diminutive and agile, Ugalde has been compared to former Atletico Madrid strikers Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez in style.

“If I have to name a source of inspiration, it is Aguero. For his dribbling, his speed, his shots with his left and right. At 16 he was already a sensation in Argentina. Later I sat breathless in front of the television to see him shine at Atletico or City. Aguero was my childhood hero,” he told Voetbal Internacional, as carried by Marca.