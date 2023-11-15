WATCH: Vinicius Junior makes girl’s dream come true after Valencia incident

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior thought he was doing a good deed when he took off his shirt following their 5-1 win over Valencia last Saturday, throwing it into the crowd, only for it to all end in tears.

The Brazilian lobbed his shirt into the crowd behind the dugout towards a young girl with a sign saying ‘Vini, you are my idol’. Yet images show the shirt falling slightly short, and an older man snatching the shirt away from her. In spite of the remonstrations of other crowd members around him, and the tears of the young girl, now identified as Adriana, he left with Vinicius’ shirt and little sign of remorse.

After Adriana had her idol's shirt stolen away from her, Vinicius Junior has sent her a new one, signed.#vinijr #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/1w9GMwOxKp — Football España (@footballespana_) November 15, 2023

However Vinicius posted a video later, saying that he had seen the incident, and would be sending her a signed shirt, apologising for what happened. One girl’s dream has been made, and Vinicius strengthens the adoration of the Madridistas support towards him.