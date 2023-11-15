WATCH: Nauseating video emerges of Luis Rubiales speaking to Spain squad – ‘Who has more ovaries?’

A video being used in the defence of former RFEF President Luis Rubiales in court has been leaked into the public domain, but is doing little for his public image.

Rubiales is currently facing charges of sexual assault and coercion after kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent, and subsequently pressuring her to bury the story. If found guilty, he could receive in excess of five years in prison.

Ahead of Spain’s World Cup semi-final in August with Sweden, which they would win 2-1 against Sweden, Rubiales is seen giving a ‘motivational’ team talk. During the team talk, he asks individual players who has more soul, fight, ovaries, intelligence and which is the better national team between ‘us or them’, referring to Spain and Sweden.

A video has emerged of Luis Rubiales speaking to the Spain team ahead of their World Cup semi-final. It is being used to prove Rubiales had a close relationship with the players. "Who has more ovaries?"pic.twitter.com/rH0Rb649mY — Football España (@footballespana_) November 15, 2023

The players answer with little enthusiasm, and as per Sport he goes on to thank them, to tell the Spain squad they will be flying, and asks them to do it for ‘Jorge and the staff’, referencing then manager Jorge Vilda, who was subsequently sacked.

The video is being used in court by Rubiales to prove that he had a close relationship with the Spain players, and that he commonly used phrases ‘Ole tus huevos’ [Ole, your balls] with both men and women, although in this case he swaps eggs for ovaries.